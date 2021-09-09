At BRICS summit leaders call for settling Afghan situation by peaceful means

At the summit of five-nation grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders called for settling Afghan situation by peaceful means.

The declaration at the summit said the leaders also sought an "inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue so as to ensure stability, civil peace, law and order", reports the NDTV.

While the theme for the summit is "cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'', the focus remained on Afghanistan.

The five-nation grouping also underscored their "priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organisations to use Afghan territory as terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries".

The declaration said they were "committed to combating terrorism... including cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens".

The group has adopted a "counter terrorism action plan" and "we have to ensure that BRICS is more productive in next 15 years," Narendra Modi said in his address to the virtual summit of the group on Thursday.