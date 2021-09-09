‘BRICS influential voice for emerging economies’: Modi at the group's summit

Global Economy

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 08:16 pm

‘BRICS influential voice for emerging economies’: Modi at the group's summit

"BRICS has made many achievements in the last one-and-a-half decade," Modi said

FILE PHOTO: India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the budget session, in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File photo

The five-nation grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) has adopted a "counter terrorism action plan" and "we have to ensure that BRICS is more productive in next 15 years," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the virtual summit of the group on Thursday.

"BRICS has made many achievements in the last one-and-a-half decade," added Modi at virtual meet, which is being attended by Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, reports the NDTV.

"Today we are an influential voice for the emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focusing on the priorities of developing countries," he added.

In his address, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of Afghanistan, saying it should not become a "threat to its neighbouring countries, a source of drug trafficking and terrorism".

The citizens of Afghanistan have "fought for decades and deserve to exercise their rights of defining of what their state will look like on their own," he added, days after the new interim government named by Taliban.

While the theme for the summit is ''[email protected]: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'', the focus is expected to be on Afghanistan. Taliban, which took over Kabul nearly a month ago, has appointed hardline veterans -- including several carrying US bounty – in key posts, to which many nations have responded with caution.

Putin said the withdrawal of the US and its allies from Afghanistan has led to new crisis and it is "still unclear how it will affect regional and global security".

"Global security has faced serious challenges and system of strategic stability has gone all down. Our countries have paid special attention to this issue (Afghanistan). Russia and its BRICS partners have consistently spoken for establishing for its long awaited peace and stability on Afghan soil," President Putin added.

