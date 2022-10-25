Brazil's Lula leading Bolsonaro by 7 points ahead of runoff -poll

Reuters
25 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:24 am

FILE PHOTO - Former Brazil&#039;s President and current presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a march with his wife Rosangela da Silva in Porto Alegre, Brazil, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara
FILE PHOTO - Former Brazil's President and current presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a march with his wife Rosangela da Silva in Porto Alegre, Brazil, October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro by 7 percentage points with less than one week to go until a runoff vote, according to a poll published on Monday.

The results mirror last week's, with Lula continuing to hold 50% voter support against Bolsonaro's 43%.

The survey by pollster IPEC was conducted between October 22 and 24, interviewed 3,008 people, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

IPEC was one of several polling firms criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote.

Brazil's runoff is scheduled to be held on October 30.

Brazil election / Lula / Bolsonaro

