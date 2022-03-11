Borrell admits mistake to have promised Ukraine NATO membership

World+Biz

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:35 pm

Related News

Borrell admits mistake to have promised Ukraine NATO membership

The head of European diplomacy also admitted that the West had made mistakes when building relations with Russia

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:35 pm
FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission arrives at a European Union foreign ministers emergency meeting to discuss ways to try to save the Iran nuclear deal, in Brussels, Belgium, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission arrives at a European Union foreign ministers emergency meeting to discuss ways to try to save the Iran nuclear deal, in Brussels, Belgium, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

The West made a mistake by promising Ukraine NATO membership, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in an interview with LCI TV channel. 

"There are moments in which we could have reacted better. For example, we proposed things that we could not guarantee, in particular Ukraine's accession to NATO. This was never realized. I think it was a mistake to make promises that we could not fulfill," he said, reports TASS.

The head of European diplomacy also admitted that the West had made mistakes when building relations with Russia. "Thus, we lost the opportunity to bring Russia closer to the West in order to deter it," he said.

On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to "demilitarize and denazify" the country. Later he stated that one of Moscow's key demands was that Ukraine remain neutral. As Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin had earlier stated, it is critical for Russia because it is the "minimum territorial barrier" the country needs to repel attacks from the West.

Top News

Ukraine NATO membership / Josep Borrell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

6h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

8h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

California startup unveils new space rover

California startup unveils new space rover

2h | Videos
Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

2h | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

5h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings