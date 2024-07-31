EU will not recognise Venezuela election result until all votes counted, Borrell says

Reuters
31 July, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 01:51 pm

The election authority in Venezuela said President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term in office on Sunday with 51% of the vote to extend a quarter-century of socialist rule, despite exit polls that pointed to an opposition win

Reuters
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez wave as they address supporters after election results awarded Venezuela&#039;s President Nicolas Maduro with a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa/File Photo
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez wave as they address supporters after election results awarded Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Gaby Oraa/File Photo

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday the bloc could not recognise Venezuela's election result until all votes were counted and records provided, amid international concerns over the integrity of the vote. 

Borrell said the electoral commission had announced the vote results on the basis of 80% of ballots counted, while the Venezuelan opposition had published very different results.

"That is an additional reason for not recognising the results until they will be fully and independently verified," he told reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

The members of the 27-nation bloc will decide on possible next steps only after the full results are made available, he added.

Protesters took to the streets in Venezuela on Tuesday, demanding that Maduro acknowledge he lost the election, as a major international observer concluded the vote was undemocratic.

The government denounced the demonstrations as an attempted coup.

The US-based Carter Center, which observed the vote, said late on Tuesday the election could not be considered democratic as it "did not meet international standards of electoral integrity". 

 

