Biden dismisses concerns about debate performance, says ‘It’s hard to debate a liar’

US President Joe Biden shrugged off criticisms from fellow Democrats regarding his performance in the recent debate against former President Donald J Trump, affirming that he has no intention of reconsidering his candidacy.

"I think we did well," Biden told reporters during a midnight stop at a Waffle House in Atlanta, reports New York Times.

When questioned about Democratic concerns and suggestions for him to withdraw from the race, he responded, "No. It's hard to debate a liar."

Biden attributed his raspy voice to a minor ailment, saying, "I have a sore throat." His aides confirmed about his cold.

Following his comments, President Biden proceeded to an Air Force base for a late-night flight to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he is scheduled to hold a rally on Friday.