Biden dismisses concerns about debate performance, says ‘It’s hard to debate a liar’

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 02:17 pm

"I think we did well," Biden told reporters during a midnight stop at a Waffle House in Atlanta, reports New York Times. 

US President Joe Biden at a Waffle House in Atlanta. Photo: New York Times
US President Joe Biden at a Waffle House in Atlanta. Photo: New York Times

US President Joe Biden shrugged off criticisms from fellow Democrats regarding his performance in the recent debate against former President Donald J Trump, affirming that he has no intention of reconsidering his candidacy.

"I think we did well," Biden told reporters during a midnight stop at a Waffle House in Atlanta, reports New York Times. 

When questioned about Democratic concerns and suggestions for him to withdraw from the race, he responded, "No. It's hard to debate a liar."

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden attributed his raspy voice to a minor ailment, saying, "I have a sore throat." His aides confirmed about his cold.

Following his comments, President Biden proceeded to an Air Force base for a late-night flight to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he is scheduled to hold a rally on Friday.

 

 

 

