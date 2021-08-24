Biden agrees with Pentagon recommendation to stick to 31 Aug Afghan pullout deadline – source

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters

President Joe Biden has agreed with a Pentagon recommendation to stick with the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, an administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Pentagon recommendation was made on Monday based on concerns about security risks to American forces, the official said.

Biden has asked the Pentagon for contingency plans to stay longer should it be necessary, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The United States is telling the Taliban that the US withdrawal by Biden's Aug. 31 deadline is contingent on the group's cooperation in facilitating evacuations, the official said.