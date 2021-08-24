Pentagon says no change in plan to complete Afghan evacuation by 31 August

Reuters
24 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:20 pm

"We're absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month," Pentagon spokesperson Kirby said, while adding that the Pentagon may need additional bases to house evacuees from Afghanistan

Pentagon. Photo: Reuters
The Pentagon said on Tuesday there had been no change so far in its plan to complete its evacuation operation for Afghanistan by the end of the month and that it intends to withdraw US troops by then.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon believes it has the ability to get all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan out by Aug. 31.

"We're absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month," Kirby said, while adding that the Pentagon may need additional bases to house evacuees from Afghanistan.

