Bangladeshi student in Turkey missing after earthquake

A man stands in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TURKEY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN TURKEY.

A Bangladeshi student named Md Golam Syed Rinku has been reported missing in the wake of the powerful earthquake that rocked Türkiye and Syria along their borders early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2,800 people.

Rinku is from Bogura, Mohammed Nore-Alam, consul general of Bangladesh in Istanbul, told UNB.

"Nur, one of the two missing students, has been found. However, Rinku is still missing," he added.

Rinku's friends identified him as an undergraduate student but could not provide any more details.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is in touch with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara.

"We are in touch with our mission," MoFA spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told UNB.

Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers searched through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors in a region beset by more than a decade of Syria's civil war and a refugee crisis, AP reported.