Australian minister asked to stand down after accusations of abusive affair

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 03:18 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

Australia's prime minister, Scott Morrison, said on Thursday he had asked the country's minister for education to temporarily step down during an investigation into allegations of an abusive extramarital affair.

The minister, Alan Tudge, was on Thursday accused of physically and emotionally abusing a former staff member. He said he "completely and utterly rejects the allegations" about the relationship, which he said occurred in 2017 and was consensual.

But Morrison said the severity of the allegations meant Tudge should stand down.

"It's important these matters be resolved fairly and expeditiously. To this end, the minister has agreed to my request to stand aside while these issues are addressed by my department," Morrison told Australian lawmakers.

