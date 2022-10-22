Australia, Japan agree to expand security cooperation

Reuters
22 October, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 11:22 am

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said their countries had agreed to deepen and expand their cooperation to respond to pressing security challenges in their region.

Kishida also said he wanted to reinforce the Japan's defence capabilities within five years, and would examine all options for national defence, including "counterstrike capabilities".

The two countries announced a critical minerals partnership to build secure supply chains for the materials needed in Japan's advanced manufacturing industry.

The two leaders met in Perth, the capital of Western Australia.

