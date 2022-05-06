Audi Formula One deal with McLaren becoming unlikely -source

World+Biz

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 12:07 am

Related News

Audi Formula One deal with McLaren becoming unlikely -source

Volkswagen has not previously been involved in Formula One but has worked with Red Bull, notably in the world rally championship

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 12:07 am
An Audi logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group&#039;s annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An Audi logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

An agreement for Volkswagen's premium brand Audi to join Formula One by investing in British luxury sports carmaker McLaren is becoming increasingly unlikely, a person familiar with the project told Reuters on Thursday.

"The price expectations are too far apart," the person said, adding that while the project had not yet failed, its prospects are now close to zero.

Meanwhile, talks with Swiss-based Sauber, which runs the Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo team, and Williams are continuing, the person said. Both Audi and Volkswagen declined to comment.

Manager Magazin reported earlier on Thursday that talks with McLaren were close to failing after months of negotiations.

Volkswagen has not previously been involved in Formula One but has worked with Red Bull, notably in the world rally championship.

On Monday, VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said that its Audi and Porsche brands would join Formula One, after convincing the German automaking group that the move would bring in more money than it would cost.

A source had told Reuters in March that Audi was ready to offer around 500 million euros ($556.3 million) for McLaren as a means to enter.

Williams and Aston Martin, both currently powered by Mercedes engines, have said they would be interested in future ties with Audi.

"I think for any team who has not a manufacturer on his side, it's super appealing to have this possibility," Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack told reporters at last month's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Williams team principal Jost Capito is a previous head of Volkswagen Motorsport.

Audi / Formula One

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

8h | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

1h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

1h | Videos
Football fans await tournament between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Football fans await tournament between Liverpool and Real Madrid

2h | Videos
A hundred-year market Babur Hat

A hundred-year market Babur Hat

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes