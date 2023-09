FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait for their train in front of a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Some ASEAN member countries expressed concern over North Korea's launches of ballistic missiles during a summit with China, South Korea, and Japan on Wednesday, Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi said.

Retno also added that Japan and China touched on the issue of wastewater release in Fukushima during the summit.