Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses parliament following an escalation in hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh region along the border of Armenia with Azerbaijan, in Yerevan, Armenia, September 13, 2022. Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said 105 Armenian service personnel had died in clashes with Azerbaijan over the last two days, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Both Baku and Armenia blame each other for the latest flare-up in hostilities between the two South Caucasus countries.