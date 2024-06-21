Armenia recognises Palestinian statehood

Middle East

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 07:19 pm

Related News

Armenia recognises Palestinian statehood

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador "for a serious reprimand" following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 07:19 pm
People hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration to demand the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 14, 2023. REUTERS/James Oatway/File Photo
People hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration to demand the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 14, 2023. REUTERS/James Oatway/File Photo

Armenia has officially recognised a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest country to do so despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a United Nations resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza and is in favour of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a ministry statement said.

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador "for a serious reprimand" following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, welcomed Armenia's decision.

"This recognition contributes positively to preserving the two-state solution, which faces systematic challenges, and promotes security, peace, and stability for all parties involved," the Authority's presidency said in a statement.

Spain, Ireland and Norway are among Western countries to officially recognise a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to pull its ambassadors from Madrid, Dublin and Oslo last month.

Top News / World+Biz

Armenia / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

7h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

10h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

9h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

23h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

1d | Videos
Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos