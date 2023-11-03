Apollo astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly dies aged 87

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
03 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 11:29 am

Related News

Apollo astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly dies aged 87

Thomas K. "TK" Mattingly passed away on 31 October, the space agency said in a statement Thursday

BSS/AFP
03 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 11:29 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A NASA astronaut who was removed from the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission but helped bring its crew back home safely thanks to his problem-solving efforts from ground control has died at the age of 87.

Thomas K. "TK" Mattingly passed away on October 31, the space agency said in a statement Thursday.

His most dramatic role came when he was assigned as command module pilot for the Apollo 13 flight but was grounded 72 hours prior to launch due to exposure to rubella, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

After an explosion crippled the spacecraft on its way to the Moon, Mattingly, who did not in fact get sick, went to Mission Control and devised procedures to conserve power so the vehicle could successfully re-enter the atmosphere, ensuring astronauts James Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise survived.

The mission was dramatized in the 1995 film "Apollo 13" in which Mattingly was played by Gary Sinise.

Mattingly began his career as a US Navy pilot before being selected to the astronaut class of 1966.

He later took on the role of command module pilot on the Apollo 16 mission and was the spacecraft commander in two Space Shuttle missions.

"TK's contributions have allowed for advancements in our learning beyond that of space," said Nelson.

Top News

apollo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

3h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

16h | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

18h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

17h | TBS Stories
Which foods reduce the risk of diabetes

Which foods reduce the risk of diabetes

4h | TBS Health