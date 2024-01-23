Apollo Clinic now in Dhaka

India's renowned hospital chain brand Apollo joins hands with the country's pioneer healthcare brand JMI to ensure access to world-class treatment for patients in Bangladesh. JMI Group will establish and operate Apollo Clinic in Dhaka.

A licence agreement has been signed in this regard between JMI Specialized Hospital Limited and Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, reads a press statement on Tuesday.

JMI Group Founding Managing Director and Chairman of JMI Specialized Hospital Limited Md Abdur Razzaq and Head of Franchise Business at Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited Tarun Gulati has signed the license agreement in a signing ceremony held at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon.

JMI Specialized Hospital is a subsidiary of one of the JMI Group's sister concern and publicly listed company JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited. Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited is a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, which is the largest hospital chain in India, with a network of 75 owned and managed hospitals and 350 clinics.

It was disclosed at the license agreement signing ceremony that the JMI Specialized Hospital has received the license to operate Apollo Clinic in Dhaka. The Clinic will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies with the presence of the country's leading physicians, clinicians and management staff. Once the clinic comes into operation, more than one million patients will receive healthcare services annually from the Apollo Clinic in Dhaka. JMI Specialized Hospital Limited has also planned to extend this service across the country with the Apollo Clinic brand.

Speaking on the occasion, JMI Group Chairman Md Jabed Iqbal Pathan said, "We have a strong foothold in the healthcare sector and JMI has already become a trusted brand in its long journey to ensure healthcare for the country and the people. This time we want to bring qualitative changes in the healthcare sector of the country. Today India's best hospital brand Apollo is going to give us a license to operate Apollo Clinic, Dhaka. This is also another reward to our professional and institutional legacy."

Announcing the partnership, Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md Abdur Razzaq said, "We want to bring qualitative changes in the healthcare sector of the country. We are investing in hospital-clinic management for this purpose. Quality healthcare at a fair price will surely be the main objective of our investment so that the people of the country can receive world-class healthcare services in the country without going abroad."

He also said that once the Apollo Clinic in Dhaka came into operation, more than one million patients would receive healthcare services annually from there. JMI Specialized Hospital Limited has also planned to extend this service across the country with this brand of Apollo.

On signing the agreement, Head of Franchise Business at Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited Tarun Gulati said, "JMI is one of the best healthcare brands in Bangladesh, while we are the leading brand in Asia considering the number of hospitals-clinics. So, in Bangladesh, we have given a license to the JMI Specialized Hospital Limited to operate Apollo Clinic in Bangladesh. Here we will ensure the state-of-the-art diagnostic, consultation and health check-up facilities and gradually we will expand our business with JMI."

Addressing the signing ceremony, Dr Tamjeed Alam, Chief Executive Officer of JMI Specialized Hospital said, "Through this partnership, we aim to bring the exceptional medical expertise of Apollo Clinic to the heart of Bangladesh. This is not just about establishing a clinic; it's about creating a healthcare ecosystem where excellence is not just a goal but a way of life. Apollo's global legacy, combined with JMI's commitment to care, will pave the way for a healthcare service that goes beyond boundaries. We envision Apollo Clinic, Dhaka becoming a beacon of hope and healing, where patients receive world-class treatment within the country."

Deputy General Manager (Administration) of JMI Group Major (retd) Abdullah Al Faruqi moderated the license agreement signing ceremony, while Chief Financial Officer of JMI Group Md Zahangir Alam, Chief Financial Officer of JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited Subas Chandra Banik and Company Secretary Md Safiqur Rahman, Assistant General Manager at Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited Sachin Gupta and the country's leading physicians were present among others