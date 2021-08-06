Amazon delays office return until 2022 as Covid spreads

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 08:47 am

Related News

Amazon delays office return until 2022 as Covid spreads

"As we continue to closely watch local conditions related to Covid-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees," said Amazon

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 08:47 am
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Tech giant Amazon Inc has told its US corporate staff not to return to the office until next year as Covid continues to spread.

The online shopping giant previously asked staff to work from home until 7 September, but will now extend this until 3 January 2022, reports the BBC.

It comes as new Covid infections surge across America, with with daily cases at an average not seen in months.

Two US financial institutions, Wells Fargo and Blackrock, also said they would push back their office returns.

"As we continue to closely watch local conditions related to Covid-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees," said Amazon.

The online shopping giant's policy will apply to corporate and tech employees, but not the warehouse and delivery workers who make up the bulk of its workforce.

Staff in the US will be affected but also some based abroad, although Amazon did not specify where.

The contagious Delta variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the US, with states such as Florida and Texas seeing high levels of new infections.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News / USA / Global Economy

Amazon Inc / COVID-19 / work from home

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income
Bangladesh

Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income