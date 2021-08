Amazon delays office return until 2022 as Covid spreads

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Amazon logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Tech giant Amazon Inc has told its US corporate staff not to return to the office until next year as Covid continues to spread.

The online shopping giant previously asked staff to work from home until 7 September, but will now extend this until 3 January 2022, reports the BBC.

It comes as new Covid infections surge across America, with with daily cases at an average not seen in months.

Two US financial institutions, Wells Fargo and Blackrock, also said they would push back their office returns.

"As we continue to closely watch local conditions related to Covid-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees," said Amazon.

The online shopping giant's policy will apply to corporate and tech employees, but not the warehouse and delivery workers who make up the bulk of its workforce.

Staff in the US will be affected but also some based abroad, although Amazon did not specify where.

The contagious Delta variant of coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the US, with states such as Florida and Texas seeing high levels of new infections.