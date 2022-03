A satellite image shows burning and destroyed apartment buildings and the Port City Shopping Mall in western Mariupol, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. Picture taken March 14, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

About 2,000 cars have been able to leave the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and a further 2,000 are waiting to leave, the city council said in an online post on Tuesday.

"As of 14:00 (1200 GMT), it is known that 2,000 cars have left Mariupol," it said.