100,000 children in Tigray at risk of death from malnutrition - Unicef

Reuters
30 July, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 04:30 pm

The United Nations needs satellite phones and other critical communications equipment for its aid operation in Tigray, UN spokesman Jens Laerke said, urging the Ethiopian government to grant permission

An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, holds her new born baby&#039;s foot at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An Ethiopian refugee fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, holds her new born baby's foot at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

More than 100,000 children in Tigray, Ethiopia, could suffer from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition in the next 12 months, a 10-fold jump over average annual levels, the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) said on Friday.

Unicef spokeswoman Marixie Mercado, speaking after returning from Tigray, told a UN briefing in Geneva that pregnant and breastfeeding women were acutely malnourished. "We need unfettered access into Tigray and across the region, in order to provide support children and women urgently need," she said.

The United Nations needs satellite phones and other critical communications equipment for its aid operation in Tigray, UN spokesman Jens Laerke said, urging the Ethiopian government to grant permission.

