Why construction workers continue to fall to their deaths

Most labourers work without any protective and safety gear in dangerous circumstances. Photo: TBS

On 22 May, I crossed at least two construction sites on my way to Eskaton from Khilgaon. Four labourers were hammering the roof of a four-storey building for its demolition in Khilgaon. Apparently, a new tower is to be erected on the site. By the time I stopped at the Khilgaon site, most of the concrete had been broken, exposing the iron rod carcass of the building.

I observed the workers had no safety gear on – no gloves, construction safety helmets or masks for protection from the dust. There were no rubber boots or jackets to protect them from the hammer or concrete or ear muffs to block the sound. Essentially, with only their clothes on – some tattered and all covered in dust – they were undertaking this mammoth construction work.

When asked why they had no safety gear or mask, they refused to reply. At one point one of them said, "We do not know what you are talking about. Talk to our mohajon [the contractor]."

The contractor is the person who supplies labourers for construction work. I called the contractor Abdul Goni (not his real name), who said, "The safety gears are very expensive. What profit would I have if I spent so much money on gears?"

At the Eskaton site, labourers were welding iron rods on the windows without any protective glass shield, or construction safety helmets. When asked whether they had the necessary protective gear for the job, they didn't speak.

However, one of the painters said, "Yes we do have gears. We just put it down for now."

It appears there was no one to monitor the workers' safety at these construction sites. This brings me to the issue of construction worker deaths.

If you Google search these deaths in Bangladesh, stacks of results pop up. The age of the deceased varies from 23 to 35 for the majority of the news reports. Many of these construction workers have died, reportedly, from electric shocks, falling or being struck by something heavy like iron rods or bricks etc.

At the same time, there is a dearth of news on the perpetrators. It seems as though there is no one responsible for these premature and preventable deaths. But of course that is not the case — the responsible parties are the employees (such as the real estate companies and/or contractors). However, news related to holding them accountable for failing to maintain proper safety measures for the workers remains absent.

What the numbers say

According to the data provided by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), out of 742 workers deceased due to workplace accidents in 2023, 118 of them are from the construction sector. This accounts for the second-highest number of workplace deaths. The first sector is transportation.

From 2012 to 2023, 1,259 workers died in the construction sector in Bangladesh.

Among occupational accidents, falling from high-rise buildings is the most common one. Recently, three construction workers died after falling off a 10-storey under-construction building in the city's Sabujbagh area on 17 May. They were aged 40, 25 and 20.

Besides, injuries to hands and legs from sharp tools, injury to the eyes and head (especially for brick and stone-breakers) etc are some other most-recurring accidents at the construction sites.

Safety and Rights Society conducted a study based on newspaper reports of 2023. According to that report, 173 workers died in the construction sector.

In 2018, a survey report titled, The Status of Construction Safety in Bangladesh: Challenges, Benefits, Effects and Suggestions was published, where the authors Md Mehrab Hossain and Shakil Ahmed visited 17 construction sites and interviewed 67 respondents, including workers, as well as engineers, project managers and contractors.

The result showed that almost in every site, the labourers were working without any protective and safety gear, and were painting and cutting tiles without eye protective equipment, gloves and respiratory protection. When the labourers were asked why they were not using boots, hand gloves, helmets etc, they claimed the contractor did not provide it.

So who is responsible for these deaths?

"First of all, according to the law, the recruiters are responsible for ensuring the safety of the recruits. They have to ensure safety, inform the labourers about the risks and provide enough safety equipment. Only after that can a labourer be employed at the construction site," said Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmmed, Executive Director of BILS.

The labour inspector from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments has to monitor whether the owner is following these procedures or not. "But the problem is most of these deaths occur at the sites where the labour inspector never visits," said Syed Sultan, adding, "The development companies do not have workers of their own, they hire them through the contractors."

He further explained, "And the contractors never bother about the safety of the workers. They can get away with this because the monitoring agencies do not prioritise the construction sector. Even when they do, it is only when they get any complaints in the city or metropolitan areas – which means a huge section of this sector [such as sites at the upazila, mufassil towns and villages] remains outside the monitoring system."

"A huge portion of the construction workers work in villages where they build dams and electric poles and chop trees for work etc. They mostly are outside the radar of jurisdiction, as well as media coverage," Syed Sultan said.

Another important factor here, according to Syed Sultan, is that most of the labourers in the construction sector come from villages and are not informed about labour rights. So when an individual dies, the contractors and the builders meet their families to pacify them with some money.

The law says the victim will have to be given Tk2.5 lakh. "But the companies try to resolve the issue outside court by giving money, sometimes less than the designated amount. This is the reason why most families of the deceased do not file cases against the company," said Syed Sultan.

"Unfortunately, we do not see trade unions and labour organisations come forward, as much as they do for the RMG sector workers. [Meanwhile] construction workers die in accidents almost every day," Syed Sultan said.

The laws setting out the obligations relating to workplace safety on construction sites are principally contained in the Bangladesh National Building Code 2006 (BNBC) and the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006 (BLA).

The BNBC clearly states the responsibilities of the owners, developers, engineers, architects and planners to ensure workplace safety on the construction sites. At present, for Dhaka, Rajuk is the body responsible for enforcing the Code. The 1952 Building Act stipulates imprisonment for breaches of any of the duties set out in the code.

Article 78A of BLA, 2006 states that the authority will have to provide the worker with personal safety equipment and if any personal safety equipment is supplied but not used, the worker concerned shall be liable.

The BLA further stipulates Tk2.5 lakh as compensation in case of injury, and Tk2 lakh in case of death of a worker. This is, however, a lot less than the cost of providing safety gear and measures. This is why developers and owners opt to ignore safety gear, according to experts.

"There should be severe punishment and a huge penalty for the employer. Otherwise, they would not correct themselves," said Syed Sultan.

Md Giasuddin from the Imarat Nirman Shromik Union Bangladesh (INSAB) agrees with Syed Sultan.

"We have filed a number of cases against the owners. In most of these cases, the owner pays a mere 1 to 1.5 lakh to the family and then the family withdraws the case. After that, the ministry of social welfare pays tk 2 lakh from the welfare fund. After that, we never hear about the case."

Giasuddin said that Insab has placed a 12-point demand to the ministry, which includes at least 10 lakh compensation for the family in the case of death.

Edison Real Estate, a real estate company with residential projects in the capital's Bashundhara and Uttara areas, claimed it follows standard operating procedures and policy.

"Renowned real estate companies like us, try to follow the procedures, because it is about their brand value. We are also monitored by the inspectors and Rajuk. If every other construction project is monitored and disciplined, they will be bound to be compliant with the protocols," said Chairman and CEO Aminur Rashid.

Sketch: TBS

Kamrun Naher is a journalist working in the Business Standard.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

