Tottering from Twitter to Threads

Nayem Ali
06 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
06 July, 2023

Interestingly, Threads has been trending on Twitter today. Just hours after the launch of Threads, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his first tweet in over a decade. Taking a playful poke at Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter - Zuckerberg shared a popular Spider-Man meme on his Twitter account

The internet has been buzzing today as Facebook's parent company Meta launched yet another social media site Threads. 

I was curious about headlines about the new app; so, I quickly downloaded it and started using the app.

The first thing, I noticed is, it is a lot like Twitter but felt better. The UI/UX is a lot better because it is connected to Instagram. Those who have an Instagram profile can use Threads automatically - all they need to do is download the app and connect with their existing Instagram profile. There is no need to create an account.

Threads felt refreshingly different. The design was sleek, the navigation is smooth, and the overall aesthetically pleasing to the eye. It was a breath of fresh air in a digital landscape that often grew tedious. On the other hand, Twitter has felt increasingly heavy and less user-friendly ever since Musk took charge.

Interestingly, Threads has been trending on Twitter today. 

Threading together Threads: What we know so far

Also, just hours after the launch of Threads, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his first tweet in over a decade. Taking a playful poke at Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter - Zuckerberg shared a popular Spider-Man meme on his Twitter account. 

As people's engagement with social media is evolving, platforms like TikTok are leading the market. I always found Twitter boring and monotonous. On the contrary, Threads is already providing bite-sized information, perfect for someone like me who is constantly on the move and is looking for quick updates.

Users are joining in large numbers and are exploring the app's features as it tries to be a platform where one could swiftly gather information, connect with a global community, and break free from the repetition of traditional social media.

