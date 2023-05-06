The sweetness of doing nothing: Embracing the Latin proverb 'dolce far niente'

John William Godward - Dolce Far Niente (1904). Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it is easy to get caught up in the endless cycle of work and productivity. We are constantly bombarded with messages that tell us to keep moving, keep striving, and keep pushing ourselves to be the best we can be. But amidst all this noise, there is a quiet and simple phrase that reminds us of the importance of taking a step back and just enjoying the moment: 'dolce far niente.'

In today's society, there is a common belief that being busy is a sign of success. However, this constant need to be busy can actually be detrimental to our mental health. It is important to take breaks and allow ourselves time to recharge, which is where 'dolce far niente' comes in.

This Latin proverb, which translates to 'the sweetness of doing nothing,' has been embraced by many cultures throughout history as a reminder to slow down and savour the simple pleasures of life. It reminds us that sometimes the most valuable thing we can do is simply be still, and appreciate the beauty of the world around us.

At first glance, 'dolce far niente' may seem like a lazy or unproductive way of living. However, it is not about being lazy at all; it is about taking the time to slow down and enjoy the simple pleasures in life. It is about finding joy in the present moment without feeling the need to constantly be doing something.

The origins of 'dolce far niente' can be traced back to ancient Rome, where leisure time was highly valued as a means of cultivating one's inner life and personal growth. It was believed that taking time to relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life was essential for maintaining a healthy mind and body, especially for artists, philosophers, and other creative types.

Over time, the concept of 'dolce far niente' spread beyond Rome and became a common thread in many cultures around the world. In Italy, for example, the phrase is often associated with the idea of 'la dolce vita,' or the sweet life, which emphasises the importance of taking time to enjoy good food, good company and beautiful surroundings.

In Spain, the concept of 'siesta' embodies a similar philosophy of taking time to rest and recharge in the middle of the day. In Japan, the practice of 'forest bathing' encourages people to spend time in nature as a way of reducing stress and promoting relaxation. In many other cultures around the world, people have developed their own unique ways of embracing the idea of 'dolce far niente.'

Over the centuries, the idea has continued to be celebrated by writers, artists and philosophers alike. The Italian poet Giovanni Pascoli wrote about the beauty of idleness in his poem 'Il Fanciullino,' describing the pleasure of lying in a field and watching the clouds go by.

The French painter Henri Matisse also celebrated the joy of doing nothing in his paintings, often depicting people lounging in comfortable chairs or reclining on sofas. His works evoke a sense of calm and tranquillity, inviting the viewer to take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life and simply enjoy the beauty of the moment.

In the modern era, 'dolce far niente' has taken on new significance. With the rise of technology and the 24/7 nature of modern work, many people are finding it increasingly difficult to disconnect and enjoy the pleasures of idleness. However, there are still those who champion the importance of taking a break and enjoying the present moment.

One such person is Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, author of the book 'Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less.' In his book, Pang argues that taking time to rest and recharge is essential for productivity and creativity. He advocates for the importance of 'deliberate rest,' or intentionally taking time off to do nothing.

So what does it mean to truly embrace 'dolce far niente?' At its core, this proverb is about letting go of the constant need to be productive and instead focusing on the present moment. It is about taking the time to slow down, breathe deeply and appreciate the world around us.

Whatever form it takes, the practice of 'dolce far niente' can have a powerful impact on our overall well-being. Studies have shown that taking regular breaks throughout the day can help improve our focus and concentration, reduce stress and anxiety, and even boost our creativity and problem-solving abilities.

And perhaps most importantly, embracing the philosophy of 'dolce far niente' can help us cultivate a deeper sense of gratitude and appreciation for the simple things in life. When we take the time to slow down and savour the present moment, we are reminded of all the beauty and goodness that surrounds us each and every day.

Some may argue that 'dolce far niente' is a luxury that not everyone can afford. However, it does not have to be an extravagant or expensive activity. It can be as simple as taking a walk in nature, enjoying a cup of tea or spending time with loved ones.

Of course, this is easier said than done. In a world that places such a high value on productivity and achievement, it can be difficult to let go of the constant pressure to be doing more. But by embracing this concept, we can begin to shift our mindset and prioritise the things that truly matter.

Now the question is how can we incorporate the beauty of 'dolce far niente' into our daily lives? One way is to prioritise rest and relaxation. Whether it is taking a leisurely walk in the park, enjoying a cup of tea while reading a good book, or simply taking a nap, it is important to make time for activities that allow us to disconnect and recharge.

Another way to embrace the joy of doing nothing is to cultivate a sense of mindfulness. By focusing on the present moment and being fully present in our experiences, we can learn to appreciate the simple pleasures of life and find joy in the moment.

Ultimately, 'dolce far niente' reminds us that sometimes the greatest joys in life can be found in the simplest moments. So, the next time you feel the pressure to constantly be productive, remember the sweetness of doing nothing.

Mumtahena Ferdousy. Illustration: TBS

Author: Mumtahena Ferdousy is an LLM student at Khulna University.

