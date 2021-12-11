The road safety movement: Baptism for future political activists

One of the most common traits attributed to Bangladeshi youngsters is not being interested in politics. As a country with a rich and historic culture of student and youth politics, this trait was often viewed negatively.

Bangladeshi millennials and Gen-Zers are often portrayed as a self-centred generation, interested more with their social media feed than their own country. In fact, this indifference of the youth was often viewed as a catalyst for many of the country's woes.

But the Road Safety Movement of 2018 proved these presumptions wrong. After the death of two college students in the capital, thousands of students came out on the streets to ensure that a similar fate does not befall anyone else.

These students not only blocked roads, organised processions or chanted slogans, they also took control of the traffic circulation in Dhaka. Besides initiating a mass screening process to identify unlicensed drivers and unfit vehicles, they created separate lanes for different types of vehicles, emergency lanes for ambulances and secure footpaths for pedestrians.

They not only demonstrated what a properly functioning traffic system looks like, perhaps for the first time, in the streets of Dhaka but also raised extremely pertinent demands.

All of that happened from a movement which had no central leadership or even an organisational structure. As a movement conducted mainly by school and college students, it did not have support from any established political entities.

Yet it managed to gather a level of public support not seen in Bangladesh for a very long time. The dysfunctional traffic and transportation system is something everyone has to deal with on a regular basis. This relevant nature of their demands was a primary reason for the widespread support for the movement, even though it was quite inconvenient for regular commuters.

So when the movement died down without achieving much substantial change, some may have thought it to be only a fluke. But the recent protests for ensuring road safety may beg to differ.

The fact that these protesters have been able to achieve concessions from such powerful entities is inspiring. But more importantly, they have learned the basic lessons for political activism: public engagement and persistence.

Initiated by the death of Naim Hasan, a 17-year old student of Notre Dame College, these protests share some of the distinct characteristics of the previous one. It is still an unorganised protest mainly conducted by school and college students. The protesters do not possess patronage from political parties.

But the volume of participation was astonishing. Students from Notre Dame College blocked roads in both Motijheel and Gulistan. They even surrounded the DSCC office at Nagar Bhaban and forced the mayor to come and listen to their demands, as their peer was killed by a DSCC vehicle.

Students from other institutions, namely Viqarunnisa School and College and Holy Cross School and College also participated, blocking roads in Shantinagar and Farmgate.

Even though the movements seemingly began to subside, the tragic death of Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, another student who just completed his SSC examinations, at Rampura by a bus sparked a new fire.

Immediately after his death, the Rampura road was blocked as some buses were set alight by the enraged mob. Fearing the potential backlash, Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association announced that half passes will be available for students in Dhaka, even though they resisted this demand vehemently only days before.

This marks the first tangible achievement from the road safety movements. But as the students continued pushing for a comprehensive reform of the whole transportation system of the country, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association agreed to allow half passes for all students in metropolitan cities.

This announcement can be viewed as a major victory for the road safety protests. The overhaul of the entire transportation system which the protesters wanted has certainly not been delivered. But this protest has displayed a characteristic not visible in the previous ones: resilience.

Even after the declaration of half passes for students, the protesters have continued to raise their just demands. From showing "red cards" to the disorganisation of the transportation system to conducting a procession with a symbolic coffin, they have been extremely persistent.

The movement has also spread beyond the major metropolitan areas of the country. Students in Barishal blocked the District Administrator's office with the demand of extending the free pass opportunity for all students across the country.

Even though these protests have no political alignments, they are inherently political in nature. The protesters are contending with different transport owners' and workers' associations. These are significantly influential and well-entrenched pressure groups who have a tendency to bend the arm of the government.

When the new road safety law was about to be implemented in 2019, these groups organised a country-wide strike, paralysing the whole nation to stop the enforcement of the law. After succeeding in that endeavour, they have continued to press the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges to reduce the punishment for various crimes and misdemeanours.

These interest groups are also politically well-connected. Khandakar Enayet Ullah, the Secretary General of both of the aforementioned owners' associations is one of the vice-presidents of Dhaka City (South) Awami League.

The fact that these protesters have been able to achieve concessions from such powerful entities is inspiring. But more importantly, they have learned the basic lessons for political activism: public engagement and persistence.

No longer can the protesters of this generation be driven away after a loss of momentum. They have learnt to stick to their demands and persistently represent them in popular imagination.

With these protests, any preconceived notion about the political indifference of this generation has melted away. They have used social media to organise peaceful, relevant and inclusive protests that have not been seen in Bangladesh for decades.

These protests may not have achieved much. But they have worked effectively as a litmus test for the political activists of the future and at least for now, they have passed the test.

Readus Salehen Jawad is a journalist.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.