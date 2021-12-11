Students postpone road safety movement

Bangladesh

TBS report
11 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:24 pm

Related News

Students postpone road safety movement

The announcement came Saturday from Sohagi Samia on behalf of the agitating students

TBS report
11 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:24 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

With an ultimatum till 31 December for implementing the 11 points including half fare for students on buses, agitating students in Dhaka's Rampura postponed their movement on Saturday. 

They said if their demands are not met by 31 December, the agitation will resume in January next year.

Sohagi Samia, on behalf of the agitating students, said, "We have presented our 11-point demand to the administration. We want to give them time to implement those." 

Samia also said students are changing the nature of the movement, but not stepping away. 

"If we do not see effective initiatives during this period, not only students but also the general people will take to the streets from the new year," she added. 

Jahangirnagar University Professor Anu Mohammad, referring to the demands of the students, said that whatever the Prime Minister says seems to be implemented immediately. 

"But in the case of transport and the interests of the people, they are not seen to be implemented," he added. 

Teachers and parents were present while the students left the street after the announcement. 

Besides, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Ride Share and Service Delivery Workers Association Riaz Mahmud and a section of transport workers also took part in the programme.

 

Top News

Road Safety Movement / Students protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

9h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

9h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

10h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’