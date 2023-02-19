Moving beyond social stigma around elderly day care services

Several organisations and NGOs in Bangladesh have begun establishing elderly daycare centres. Photo: Saikat Bhadra

As the clock ticks on and the years pass by, a silent crisis is brewing in Bangladesh. As our population ages, with it, there is a growing need for elder care services that threaten to overwhelm the nation. Will we turn a blind eye or rise to meet this challenge head-on?

As Bangladesh continues to develop and modernise, its population is rapidly ageing. According to a recent study by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the number of people over the age of 60 is projected to reach 14 million by 2031, which will account for nearly 12% of the total population. This demographic shift comes with a growing need for elder care services, including daycare centres.

Traditionally, older adults in Bangladesh have been cared for by their families. Children and grandchildren usually take on the responsibility of looking after their ageing parents and grandparents.

However, as more and more people move to cities for work and as traditional family structures change, this model of care is becoming less prevalent and sustainable. Many older adults are now living alone or with limited support, leaving them at risk for isolation, neglect and abuse.

Bangladesh's Parent Care Act 2013 aims to hold children accountable for the care and maintenance of their parents for a period of three years. Despite the Act being in place, it is yet to be fully operationalised and enforced.

Due to their busy lifestyles, many children in Bangladesh are unable to visit their parents, especially those who live separately in rural areas, regularly. This results in feelings of loneliness and isolation among older parents, particularly among older women. Emotional issues such as loneliness and anxiety are prevalent among the older population in Bangladesh.

The life expectancy for men and women is 65 and 68 respectively. Studies have shown that older women are particularly susceptible to such issues due to their longer life expectancy and increased vulnerability due to social and economic marginalisation.

Recognising this need, several organisations and NGOs in Bangladesh have begun establishing elderly daycare centres. These centres provide older adults with a safe and stimulating environment where they can socialise with their peers, participate in activities, and receive basic care and support. They also offer respite for family caregivers, who often have to balance the demands of work with the needs of their ageing loved ones.

Despite these efforts, the demand for elderly daycare services in Bangladesh far outstrips the supply. Many older adults still cannot access these services due to a lack of awareness, transportation, or financial resources. In addition, the centres that do exist are often underfunded and understaffed, making it challenging to provide the level of care and support that older adults need.

In order to address these challenges, the government and private sector must take on a more active role in supporting the development and expansion of elderly daycare services in Bangladesh.

Although the government has much to do, the private sector can play a key role here. Availability and acceptability are the two barriers that need to be addressed. Social criticism is the invisible wall that stops nuclear families from recognising this need. However, it only makes things hard for our elders and families.

As Bangladesh continues to change and evolve, it is essential that we also change the way we think about and provide care for our older citizens. With proper support, we can ensure that they live with dignity.

Rownok Mostafiz. illustration: TBS

Rownok Mostafiz is an undergraduate student at NSU.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.