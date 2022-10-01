Govt to build old age homes in eight divisions

The government is set to build "Shanti Nibash" for senior citizens in eight divisions across the country, said Social Welfare Secretary Jahangir Alam.

The old age homes, consisting of 25 seats each, are going to be built in the courtyard of state orphanages, added Jahangir Alam during a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of the 32nd International Day of Older People on Saturday.

Deprived children will get the love and affection of elders, which, in turn, will brighten the days of the elderly during their lonesome days, he maintained.

"Although we do not wish any elderly person to be separated from their family, our social system is gradually decaying. No one hopes to spend their days at an old age home," the secretary added.

Dr Pran Gopal Datta, former vice chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and a member of parliament, said advancements in the medical field have increased the average life expectancy of people worldwide. The average life expectancy of people at the time of independence was 43 years which has now increased to 74 years. Whereas it is 71 years in India and 65 years in Pakistan.

"By creating the right workplace in the light of experience, we can utilise the expertise of the elderly people. In addition to health and medical care, social security must be ensured for the senior citizens," he added.

Rashed Khan Menon, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare, and State Minister Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, among others, were present as speakers at the event. Minister of Social Welfare Nuruzzaman Ahmed attended the discussion virtually.