COP 28: What the era of loss and damage holds for developing countries

Countries like Bangladesh contribute little to climate change, but bear the brunt of intense climate change effects.

The world is venturing into an uncharted future — let us call it the era of climate-induced loss and damage. Temperatures break records every year, and no country or community is immune to the unfolding impacts of climate change.

However, developing countries and marginalised communities bear the brunt, losing their livelihoods, shelter, culture, history, and lives despite not contributing to this existential challenge.

Once again, nations are convening in Dubai for the 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) to address the imminent danger facing humanity. The COP, a very large and complex negotiation process, involves decision-making and the adoption of climate action strategies.

Countries, often forming blocs based on shared interests, engage in intricate negotiations. This is one of the most significant COPs in recent times to capitalise on the momentum gained in the last COP in Egypt, particularly on operationalising the loss and damage fund.

Let's delve quickly into the key items for negotiation at COP 28: (i) a global stocktake to assess progress towards Paris Agreement goals, expecting decisions to guide future strategies; (ii) discussions on energy targets and transition, focusing on the phasing out and down of fossil fuels; (iii) operationalising the global goal on adaptation as outlined in the Paris Accord; (iv) the operationalisation of loss and damage funds; and (v) discussions on climate finance. The success and failure of this COP 28 will be measured against the progress on these key critical issues.

Each passing day, without robust climate commitments and subsequent actions, pushes vulnerable communities to their knees. The world cannot afford another business-as-usual outcome.

It is crucial that polluting countries commit to drastic reductions in fossil fuel consumption through legally binding agreements by 2030 or a maximum of 2035, comply with their pledge of $100 billion annually to support adaptation, and reach a comprehensive agreement on operationalising the loss and damage fund.

Without substantial progress on these crucial issues, the COP process risks losing its significance, a concern voiced by many. While previous COPs have achieved some gains and some follow-up actions, they seem inadequate given the current trajectory of climate impacts. The world is at a crossroads due to accumulated inaction from developed countries.

Now is the time for historically polluting nations to take responsibility for climate change, provide just compensation for losses and damages, and fulfil overdue financial pledges.

If they want to lead in addressing climate change, they must demonstrate willingness and commitment and take actions domestically and globally, not just through words. Each day of inaction increases their climate debt and overall finance gap to address loss and damage, risking our common future.

Developing countries, champions of resilience and adaptation, have long carried the mantle of climate justice demands. It is time for them to further elevate their efforts to navigate the complexities of the agenda, particularly this year, to make sure the momentum of COP 27 is carried on.

Adaptation has its financial, temporal, and geographical limits, and beyond those are irreversible tipping points for loss and damage.

Raising demands at COP will not be enough; they must also enhance their bargaining capacity in this unequal playing field. The fate of the Paris Accord and the dream of keeping the world temperature well below 2°C to pre-industrial age, and consequently the lives of billions, rest on the shoulders of negotiators from developing country blocks. Numerous tasks lie ahead, and there is no room for backtracking or time wastage, and failure is not an option.

Bangladesh, which has significantly developed its negotiation capacities over the years and demonstrated leadership capabilities in this arena, must be willing to commit more effort to ensure a fair deal. The economy, life, health, and environment of Bangladesh are at risk of perishing, even though the country has been continually championing adaptation.

Unfortunately, Bangladesh has lost two of its towering climate figures in 2023, namely Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Professor Saleemul Huq, leaving a huge vacuum in their capacity.

It is now urgent that the country make a concentrated effort to further develop its trained professionals to keep pushing for fair demands and capacities to implement actions.

The author is an urban planner currently working as a sustainability researcher at the University of Applied Science, Cologne, Germany. He is also a consultant at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in its Loss and Damage programme.

