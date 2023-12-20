COP28 falls short of global expectations: Climate Justice Alliance

Speakers attend a press briefing on the 28th Conference of the Parties: Expectations VS Achievements. Photo: Courtesy

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) failed to establish concrete deadlines for the phase-out of fossil fuels despite calls from the Climate Justice Alliance, members of the alliance said today.

The alliance, consisting of 30 civil society organisations (CSOs) and development partners, expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in defining climate finance and setting clear goals during the conference of the parties.

Alliance members criticised the conference at a press briefing titled "28th Conference of the Parties: Expectations VS Achievements" organised by the Climate Justice Alliance at the Jahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 20).

The event aimed to assess the outcomes of COP28, highlighting the disparity between expectations and achievements, said a press release.

According to the speakers, COP28, held to address climate change and limit global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius, focused on crucial issues such as transitioning to renewable energy, mobilising grants for technological assistance to developing countries, and implementing the first-ever Global Stocktake.

However, key objectives, including the formation of the Loss and Damage Fund (L&D-fund), doubling climate finance for adaptation, and initiating the roadmap for the annual 100 billion USD pledged by developed countries, were left unaddressed.

Md Shamsuddoha, the keynote speaker, criticised the lack of a proper definition and acknowledgment for climate finance during the conference.

He emphasised the need for a need-based, emergency-oriented, and obligatory approach. The new fund under COP/CMP, regulated by the World Bank for the first four years, raised concerns as it lacks specific goals, historical liability considerations, and policies aligned with CBDR-RC.

Shamsuddoha urged countries to enhance efforts to phase out unabated coal-based electricity generation and transition away from fossil fuels. However, he noted the absence of specific timelines to meet these targets, leaving the effectiveness of the COP28 commitments in question.

Juliet Keya Malakar highlighted the severe impact of climate change on vulnerable communities and criticised the lack of significant changes and actions required for their protection.

She emphasised the urgent need for progress, especially after eight years since the Paris Agreement.

The press briefing was attended by prominent figures, including Khodeja Sultana Lopa, Juliet Keya Malakar, Professor Ahmed Kamruzzaman Mazumder, Molla Amzad Hossain, Syed Aminul Haque, and Nikhi Vadra. Policymakers from various civil society organisations participated in round table discussions, emphasising the critical need for meaningful actions and changes to protect vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change. The event was moderated by Md Shamsuddoha, Chief Executive of the Center for Participatory Research and Development (CPRD).