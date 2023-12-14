A comprehensive approach to tackling school dropout in urban slums

The Child Bride to Bookworm project’s focus on gender equality, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives has yielded tangible improvements in reducing dropout rates. Photo: UNB

Being one of the world's most densely populated cities, Dhaka faces significant challenges related to urbanisation and the growth of informal settlements, including slums. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) 2022 census, about 18 million out of 165 million people live in slums. The data also indicates that 10.91% of the total population of Bangladesh and 2% of the Dhaka division population live in slums.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics, there are 10.34 million students at the secondary level in the country, of whom 53.83% are female. About 36% of the students drop out at the secondary level.

The research by Sarkar, Wu, and Hossain (2019) shows school dropouts bear negative consequences for a country's social, political, environmental, and economic development. According to their findings, chronic poverty, parents' unwillingness, financial problems, school's poor infrastructure, biased social practices, lack of quality education, geographic isolation, unequal access to education, and security problems for girls are major causes of school dropout in Bangladesh.

In the crowded urban slums of Dhaka, where challenges such as child marriage, economic struggles, and gender inequalities are prevalent, children's education, development, and growth are mostly uncertain.

In January 2020, Plan International Bangladesh launched the "Child Bride to Bookworm" project," which aims to reduce school dropout and increase the number of girls and boys from urban slums who complete quality education at the secondary school level in Dhaka. The project's main focus is the individual secondary schools and their role in reducing the dropout rate.

The project's strategy is based on the experience of Plan International Bangladesh (PIB) and the local partner SUROVI to improve the conditions for the most vulnerable children regarding education, active citizenship, and influence in local decision-making structures. Three major steps are improved school governance, school-based initiatives, and model development and influence.

Focused on addressing the determined issue of school dropout rates, a multifaceted strategy was taken that extends beyond traditional educational interventions.

Community engagement, capacity building, and advocacy have catalysed positive change in the lives of students, teachers, parents, and the broader community. The highest emphasis was on children and youth leadership, confidence-building quality, and working to put an end to promoting stereotypes and fostering gender equality and empowerment at all levels.

Making a significant impact in communities across the country, the Child Bride to Bookworm project works to stop students of 22 secondary schools in the South City Corporation of Dhaka city from dropping out of the associated risk.

Initiatives like the Child Protection Committee, Community Scorecard Process, and student cabinet activation have fostered collaboration among educators, administrators, and stakeholders.

This project's core focus was driving improvements in teaching and learning processes, institutional capabilities, and collaboration networks. Targeted training sessions for teachers and School Management Committees (SMCs) such as gender equity movement in schools training, gender-responsive, inclusive pedagogy training, leadership training, psychosocial first aid training, and community scorecard training have ushered in positive changes in educational methods, classroom management, and overall school operations.

Active involvement from students, parents, teachers, SMCs, community members, and government officials has forged a synergistic approach to address the root causes of school dropout. The project's focus on gender equality, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives has yielded tangible improvements in reducing dropout rates.

The emphasis on empowering students with critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and leadership abilities has laid the groundwork for a brighter future. This approach bolsters support for educational initiatives and cultivates a more conducive learning and enabling environment.

These initiatives made a significant contribution to the decrease in school dropout rates. The Hazi Shariatullah Ideal High School, under the Dhaka South City Corporation, suffered a significant challenge with inadequate WASH facilities for female students. The school has two buildings, one for male and one for female students. The lack of separate toilets for female students caused embarrassment and discomfort.

As a result, many female students avoided using the toilets, which impacted their attendance and academic focus. Some students refrained from drinking water during school hours to avoid using the toilets. Menstruating female students faced difficulties attending school as well.

To ensure the regular attendance of these female students, the Child Bride to Bookworm project established three toilets in the Hazi Shariatullah Ideal High School, located in the female students' building, which helped increase female students' presence in the school.

The importance of advocacy in bringing about systemic change is another area that the project emphasised. Data collection, stakeholder engagement, awareness campaigns, and collaboration with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) have been instrumental in creating a supportive network.

Regular communication and workshops have influenced the mindset of educators, students, and parents and garnered support from government officials. The CBB Project's success can be attributed to its comprehensive and inclusive strategies. The active involvement of students, parents, teachers, SMCs, community members, and government officials has created a synergistic approach to addressing the root causes of school dropout.

The project is evidence of the transformative power of education and community engagement. By distilling insights from successes and challenges and embracing an expanded scope inclusive of climate resilience and governance, the initiatives can continue to act as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of urban slum dwellers in Dhaka. The journey signifies progress in reducing school dropout rates and serves as a model for holistic and sustainable development in communities facing multifaceted challenges.

Ashik Billah is the Head of the Central and Northern Region Programme, Plan International Bangladesh. Arif Ahmed is the Communications Manager of Plan International Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.