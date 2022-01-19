School feeding project extended for another 6 months

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has extended the school feeding programme for another 6 months (January-June) for the children in underprivileged areas.

The ministry recently sent a letter to the director general of the Directorate of Primary Education to restart the activities of the project as the project's tenure ended in December last year.

The ministry also asked the director general of the Directorate of Primary Education to submit a detailed action plan for another new project within one month.

Dr Manzoor Ahmed, professor Emeritus of Brac University, welcomed the initiative of the ministry saying that the project is more necessary now than the previous times.

The government should continue the project on a large scale to check the dropout rate and maintain the health of the children, he said.

In 2002, a larger school feeding programme was launched for flood-affected families in Jashore as an emergency response. In 2010, with the assistance of the World Food Programme, the programme was initiated at the national level and continued until 2014.

From 2014 to 2021, the project was extended multiple times.

The primary and mass education ministry spent Tk4,991 crore on the feeding programme from 2010 to 2021. Around 5 crore students have benefited from the school feeding programme since 1990, said ministry sources.

Children used to get cooked meals in 14 upazilas while kids elsewhere used to get vitamin-enriched biscuits weighing 75 grams.