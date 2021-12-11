'Bangladesh needs to look into the matter with absolute priority'

Shahab Enam Khan 
11 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:31 pm

'Bangladesh needs to look into the matter with absolute priority'

It is disappointing to see that Bangladesh has been put in line with the countries such as North Korea or Myanmar

Shahab Enam Khan 
11 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:31 pm
Shahab Enam Khan. Illustration: TBS
Shahab Enam Khan. Illustration: TBS

The Sanction that has been issued by the US authority sends a strong message to Bangladesh on multiple grounds including its renewed foreign policy and values that is different than the previous Trump administration.

This is a critical message which has come immediately after the conclusion of the democracy summit. The timing is important here. Therefore, Bangladesh needs to look into the matter with absolute priority. Necessary initiatives to deal with such an allegation and sanctions through diplomatic, political and every other means should be channelised.

However, it is disappointing to see that Bangladesh has been put in line with the countries such as North Korea or Myanmar which significantly stands different, both in terms of human rights records and political standing, in the global, regional and the domestic scale.

Shahab Enam Khan is a professor of International Relations at Jahangirnagar University

