Zuckerberg-Musk fight is on: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app

Tech

Reuters
06 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:13 am

Related News

Zuckerberg-Musk fight is on: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app

Reuters
06 July, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:13 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg is set to deliver a blow to Elon Musk on Wednesday night, as the tech billionaires' rivalry goes live with the launch of Instagram's much-anticipated Threads platform, a clone of Twitter.

Analysts said investors were salivating over the possibility that Threads' ties to Instagram might give it a built-in user base and advertising apparatus, which could siphon ad dollars from Twitter as its new CEO tries to revive the microblogging company's struggling business.

While Threads is launching as a standalone app, screenshots posted on Apple's App Store showed that users would be able to log in using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts, making it an easy addition to existing habits for Instagram's more than 2 billion monthly active users.

Amid Threads launch, Mark Zuckerberg tweets for first time in 11 years, jabs Elon Musk

"Investors can't help but be a little excited about the prospect that Meta really has a 'Twitter-Killer' poised to launch on the app store," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at investment platform firm AJ Bell.

Meta stocks closed up 3% on Wednesday ahead of the launch, outpacing gains by competitor tech companies as the broader market edged down.

Threads' arrival comes after Zuckerberg and Musk have traded barbs for months and even threatened to fight each other in a real-life mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas.

The timing is opportune for Meta to deliver a blow, as months of Musk's chaotic decision-making has roiled Twitter, said Matt Navarra, a social media consultant who has worked with Meta, Google and Pinterest.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October, but its value has since plummeted as it faced an exodus of advertisers amid deep staffing cuts and content moderation controversies.

While Meta is likely to focus first on growing users before incorporating advertising on Threads, "there will be big brands that will happily (invest) a good amount of ad spend on the platform" to capitalize on early buzz, said Navarra.

"It's going to be more palatable and brand safe than what's being offered over on Twitter," he said.

To build up Threads, Meta has been making overtures to social media influencers to attract them to the new app and encouraging them to post at least twice a day, said Ryan Detert, CEO of influencer marketing company Influential.

The app also benefits from the failure of other would-be Twitter competitors to take advantage of the service's stumbles. While a number of new and burgeoning competitors such as Mastodon, Post and T2 have tried to lure Twitter users away, all remain relatively small so far.

Bluesky, a new service backed by Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, launched its invite-only beta in February and instantly created buzz on Twitter, with users clamoring to get access codes. Its website says it has 50,000 users. Dorsey has also backed another platform called Nostr.

But history is working against Meta. It has suffered multiple failures launching standalone copycat apps in the past, most notably its Lasso app aimed at competing with short video rival TikTok.

The company later incorporated a short video tool directly into Instagram and more recently wound down its unit tasked with designing experimental apps as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Another potential strike against Threads is that the news-oriented culture on Twitter is different from that on Instagram, a more visual platform, said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.

"The main use cases for Twitter still remain keeping up with news and world events," said Enberg. "I find it hard to imagine that the most avid loyal Twitter users who go to Twitter for that type of culture will defect and go immediately to Threads."

Still, she said, Meta only needs to convince a quarter of Instagram's users to join Threads in order to rival Twitter's size. "The reality is that Meta doesn't need to convert Twitter power users into Threads users."

Top News

Elon Musk / Mark Zuckerberg / Meta / Threads / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

2h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

49m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

19m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

Now | TBS World
How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

Now | Tech Talk
Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

16h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake