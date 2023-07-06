Amid Threads launch, Mark Zuckerberg tweets for first time in 11 years, jabs Elon Musk

Hours after launching Meta's Twitter rival - Threads - CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in over a decade. Poking fun at Twitter owner Elon Musk, Zuckerberg posted the iconic Spider Man facing off meme on Thursday in an apparent reference to the roll out of Twitter's substitute. No caption was added to the post.

The facebook founder's first tweet since January, 2012, comes days after Musk challenged him to a cage fight.

Built by the team at Instagram, Threads is a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. Officially unveiled on Wednesday, it is considered the most potent threat yet to Twitter, which has been ridden with outages and trouble ever since Musk's takeover. The app can be logged in via an Instagram account. Posts on Threads can also include pictures and short, higher quality videos.

Meta said that Threads is taking "what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas."

Users can join public conversations by connecting with friends and creators - including the people you follow on Instagram.

"There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it," Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads after its launch. "Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."

Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, it's cut thousands of employees and loosened content moderation policies. In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called "temporary" in order to fend off data scrapers and bots.