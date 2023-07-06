Amid Threads launch, Mark Zuckerberg tweets for first time in 11 years, jabs Elon Musk

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
06 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:12 am

Related News

Amid Threads launch, Mark Zuckerberg tweets for first time in 11 years, jabs Elon Musk

Hindustan Times
06 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 10:12 am
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Bloomberg
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Source: Bloomberg

Hours after launching Meta's Twitter rival - Threads - CEO Mark Zuckerberg tweeted for the first time in over a decade. Poking fun at Twitter owner Elon Musk, Zuckerberg posted the iconic Spider Man facing off meme on Thursday in an apparent reference to the roll out of Twitter's substitute. No caption was added to the post.

The facebook founder's first tweet since January, 2012, comes days after Musk challenged him to a cage fight.

Built by the team at Instagram, Threads is a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. Officially unveiled on Wednesday, it is considered the most potent threat yet to Twitter, which has been ridden with outages and trouble ever since Musk's takeover. The app can be logged in via an Instagram account. Posts on Threads can also include pictures and short, higher quality videos.

Meta said that Threads is taking "what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas."

Users can join public conversations by connecting with friends and creators - including the people you follow on Instagram.

"There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it," Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads after its launch. "Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."

Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, it's cut thousands of employees and loosened content moderation policies. In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called "temporary" in order to fend off data scrapers and bots.

 

Mark Zuckerberg / Elon Musk / Threads / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

2h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

48m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

18m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

Now | TBS World
How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

Now | Tech Talk
Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

16h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake