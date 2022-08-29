Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4: Where innovation and convenience meet

Fans and tech enthusiasts can finally rejoice knowing that the fourth generation of Samsung foldable phones are coming to Bangladesh.

Samsung's foldable phones are revolutionary products for implementing some of the latest tech available, and breaking away from the same old boring designs all smartphones have adapted over the years. The fourth generation of the Samsung foldables build on making smartphones even more convenient.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 claims to be the king of convenience by reducing your phone's footprint by 50% when closed.

The phone is currently available in three stylish colours in Bangladesh: graphite, pink gold, and bora purple. The Z Flip4 has eight GB of RAM and 256 GB ROM. It is powered by a Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon Octa-Core processor (with up to 3.18 GHz) and packs a 3700 mAH battery – which is an improvement from their last generation of foldable phones.

The device also has a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X main and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. The phone also comes with dual 12MP cameras on the back and 10MP front camera. The 187 gram phone also supports 5G.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is designed for people who work on the go. The phone unflips into a tablet with an under display camera, which allows for seamless video-viewing experiences. Furthermore, the taskbar feature allows you to switch between tabs without exiting an app. It also allows you to use split-screens, making multitasking easier.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in three colours: phantom black, grey green, and beige. With the same powerful Octa-Core processor, it has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. The phone comes with a 7.6-inch main and 6.2 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It has a 50 + 12 + 10 MP rear camera, a 4 MP front, and a 10 MP cover camera. The phone weighs 263 grams, and packs a 4400 mAH battery to get you through the day.

Samsung is currently taking preorders for both phones until Thursday, 1 September 2022, and has exclusive offers for the Bangladesh market.

The pre-order package for the Galaxy Z Fold4 includes an original phone cover and an S Pen for free. While the phone costs Tk259,999, buyers can preorder the phone for Tk 25,000 and get Tk 20,000 cashback.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip4 costs Tk 154,999 but buyers can preorder it for only Tk20,000. With the preorder, buyers will get Tk15,000 cashback. Samsung has also included a premium phone cover worth Tk10,000 for free.

Price: The Galaxy Z Fold4 costs Tk 259,999 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 costs Tk 154,999.

Where to find: You can visit Samsung's flagship store or visit their website at https:/www.samsung.com/bd/