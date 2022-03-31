Russian NtechLab, local Ribat Metatech announce partnership on facial detection software 

NtechLab, a Russian software developer, announced a partnership with Bangladeshi software company Ribat Metatech on Thursday to market facial detection and surveillance software in Bangladesh.

NtechLab, one of the global leaders in the field of facial recognition, made the announcement at an event held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

Established in 2016, the Russian company has become one of the largest facial recognition systems providers in the world, having more than 400,000 cameras globally connected to its software.

It currently operates in 23 countries across the Middle East and North Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and Europe, including Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Ribat Metatech, established in 2002, provides software development and computer systems integration services.

The company currently operates in Bangladesh, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

Golam Sarwar, managing director at Ribat Metatech, said, "Partnership with NtechLab will contribute to further development of artificial intelligence systems and skilled manpower in Bangladesh.

"The company's facial recognition technology is one of the most accurate and fastest in the world, so we are sure that there will be huge interest in such systems both from the government and commercial clients."

Pavel Borisov, head of Business Development and Sales in South Asia at NtechLab, said the facial recognition technology helps governments and security services to act with greater speed and confidence.

"It employs high-precision, real-time face recognition mode in video streams. Images are compared with a database of wanted individuals. If there is a match, the platform notifies law enforcement immediately," said Pavel Borisov.

Amatula Khanova, press attaché and Anton Vereshchagin, third secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh attended the event as chief guests.

Vereshchagin said "Bangladesh is a reliable friend and partner of Russia in many fields. We are happy to become a pioneer in the field of innovations and technology cooperation between our countries. We believe that another page of successful bilateral cooperation has been opened today. We expect more Russian startups to join us here."