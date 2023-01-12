TIB demands guardrails for use of Israeli surveillance tech

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 09:45 pm

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has warned that the potential deployment of highly efficient Israeli surveillance technology by government agencies without any specific guidelines would seriously threaten freedom of speech in the country.

In a press statement, the anti-graft watchdog has expressed grave concern at a recent report published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz that the controversial company Passitora, controlled by former senior Israeli military intelligence officer Tal Dilian, sold surveillance devices in June last year to a government agency. The equipment arrived in the country in June last year.

Previously an Israeli startup, the company is now registered in Cyprus and sold a SpearHead – a van that can hack into phones within a half-a-kilometre radius – to the home ministry's National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

In response to the Haaretz report, a senior home ministry official told a national daily that, "The ministry had no scope to procure any items 'directly' from Israel, but the government definitely wanted to upgrade its surveillance system to protect the nation and its 'security.'"

"We need to see whether these technologies are being abused or not," the official said.

Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said such comments do not deny that the equipment is of Israeli-origin. Many Israeli surveillance companies are widely believed to be behind global eavesdropping activities that violate human rights.

Iftekharuzzaman further questioned the stated use for national security purposes, saying so far surveillance conducted almost certainly by law enforcers and specialised government agencies on political activists, political dissenters, journalists and others reflect a trend that covers more than simply national security.

Phone-call leaks over the last couple of years and other activities most likely conducted by government agencies rather imply arbitrary usage of surveillance technologies.

Transparency International demanded avoiding the use of the Israeli technology before any specific policy is outlined and adopted through consultations with all concerned stakeholders. Otherwise, people's constitutional rights to speak freely and dissent remain at risk.

The organisation also said the people reserves the right to get a full explanation over the purchase of the sensitive Israeli technology.

Transparency International also asked about the policies that were followed to use taxpayers' money to purchase the Israeli technology worth Tk60 crore.

