The rise of Linux as a mainstream operating system

Illustration: TBS

The first time I heard of Linux, it was like discovering an uncharted area filled with unknown organisms. Being a Microsoft Windows fanatic since the start, I was quite reluctant to use that line of OS because it felt more technically demanding and somewhat clunky with a scattered HUD and UX.

Now this happened around 2008-2009; that is history.

So when I heard about the buzz around Linux again recently, it had me wondering, albeit remaining quite cynical given the past experience. Not saying that the OS did not change but so did Windows.

As a matter of fact, Windows became very well known for its simplified UX. Linux on the other hand, was not as largely used or talked about, staying behind the curtain. But after deciding to lift that veil I was not surprised — I was shocked. This is a whole new version of Linux I did not imagine to witness.

Do not get me wrong, the OS is still technically demanding and can be a little daunting for an absolute beginner.

But for any intuitive computer enthusiast, the HUD is now easy to understand and the UX is completely different, being visual driven and very user-friendly, given the user knows what and where they want their stuff.

The accessibilities has become more polished with dedicated softwares for creative content which I would have to pay a hefty money for using on Windows. And more importantly, the OS now supports virtually all kinds of video games. For someone who prefers PC gaming over everything, this meant the whole world.

Take Mint Linux for example. The OS comes equipped with Gimp, a software for 3D work with Blender as well as Inkscape for vector graphics. The OS houses browser options like Opera GX, Brave and Chrome for smooth browsing and LibreOffice provides everything one can ask for from Windows Office 360, and perhaps more. These are features which are very much exclusive to Linux and are very expensive for Windows, being third-party applications. Linux, once known for being a rigid programming OS, now facilitates softwares like Steam for video games.

By this point, Linux has basically made itself a stern competitor of Windows. So let us take a look at why and buckle up because this will be technical.

Now, early versions of Linux were primarily used by technical enthusiasts, drawn to its open-source nature and potential for customisation. However, the inherent limitations of the time hindered its mainstream adoption. The lack of a unified desktop environment, limited hardware support, and a perceived lack of user-friendliness posed significant barriers to entry for the average user.

The turning point arrived with the emergence of the GNU/Linux ecosystem. This development saw the integration of GNU tools, a collection of free software utilities, with the Linux kernel. This provided a robust foundation for a fully functional operating system, addressing the deficiencies of earlier versions.

Subsequently, the introduction of desktop environments like GNOME and KDE in the late 1990s revolutionised the user experience. These graphical interfaces offered a user-friendly alternative to the command-line interface, attracting a broader audience beyond the technical elite.

And that is the first standout feature of the new and improved Linux. The open-source nature allows users to freely modify, adapt, and redistribute the code, fostering a vibrant community of developers and fostering innovation. This leads to a wider range of software and tools, often tailored to specific needs.

Secondly, robust security is a key advantage. Linux's design emphasises security with its kernel architecture and community-driven security updates, resulting in fewer vulnerabilities and malware threats.

Thirdly, the command-line interface provides a powerful way to interact with the system, enabling automation, scripting, and advanced system management. This empowers users with greater control and efficiency.

Meanwhile, on the desktop front, Linux continued to evolve, with distributions like Ubuntu and Fedora gaining popularity among individual users. These distributions simplified the installation process, offered a more user-friendly interface, and provided access to a wide range of applications catering to diverse needs.

The adoption of Linux on the desktop was further boosted by the rise of the free software movement, which emphasised the ethical implications of software ownership and promoted the use of open-source alternatives to proprietary software.

In recent years, Linux has experienced a resurgence in popularity, largely due to the increasing demand for alternative operating systems. This surge can be attributed to concerns over privacy, security, and the perceived bloatware present in proprietary operating systems like Windows.

Linux, with its focus on user freedom, security, and a vast array of open-source applications, has emerged as a compelling alternative, particularly among users seeking a more transparent and customizable computing experience.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing has also played a significant role in the rise of Linux. Cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure primarily rely on Linux for their infrastructure, further expanding its reach and solidifying its position as a leading operating system in the modern technological landscape.

While Linux has undoubtedly made substantial progress in its journey to mainstream adoption, it still faces challenges. One major hurdle is the lack of a unified platform. The fragmentation of Linux distributions, each with its own unique set of features and packages, can be daunting for new users. Addressing this issue, while preserving the diversity of the Linux ecosystem, remains a critical task for the future.

Another challenge is the limited hardware support for some Linux distributions. While progress has been made in this area, certain hardware components, particularly proprietary drivers, may still pose compatibility issues. Efforts to enhance hardware compatibility and reduce driver dependencies are crucial to further expanding Linux's reach.

Linux's journey from a humble hobbyist project to a major player in the operating system market is a testament to its adaptability, community-driven development, and user-centric approach.

As technology continues to evolve, Linux is well-positioned to further solidify its position as a powerful, reliable, and secure platform for individuals and businesses alike, challenging the dominance of traditional operating systems and ushering in a new era of open and collaborative computing.