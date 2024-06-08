Nitrux Linux 3.5.0: A viable alternative to Windows 11?

08 June, 2024, 08:10 am
Nitrux Linux 3.5.0: A viable alternative to Windows 11?

The distro is particularly notable because it includes a pleasant graphical interface and all necessary software for everyday use

08 June, 2024, 08:10 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The new version of the open-source operating system Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is now available. With its user-friendly graphical interface, it is likely to attract many users, especially those who are dissatisfied with the new Windows 11.

Windows 10 will be supported until 14 October 2025, but extended support is available for those who pay. Alternatively, users can switch to Linux, which is free and suitable for older computers.

Installing Linux distributions is similar to installing Windows and they provide essential software for daily tasks. Many applications are available through cloud services, accessible via web browsers. This reduces the need for Windows, especially if one lacks a proper licence.

Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is particularly notable because it includes a pleasant graphical interface and all necessary software for everyday use. It supports Xbox controllers, enhances cloud gaming and offers better online protection.

The release includes updates like Firefox 126.0.1, KDE Plasma 5.27.11 and the NVIDIA Display Driver 555.42.02. It uses the Linux 6.8.12-1 kernel, ensuring compatibility with the latest hardware and it is appealing to those dissatisfied with Windows 11.

Security is a key feature of Nitrux 3.5.0. Enhanced kernel settings protect against memory leaks and other vulnerabilities, while Z Standard (zstd) compression improves system responsiveness.

Another highlight is the "async" runlevel in OpenRC, which optimises boot times by delaying non-essential services. The update also includes better driver support for AMD GPUs and Intel wireless adapters.

For those considering a switch from Windows 11, Nitrux 3.5.0 offers a smooth transition. Its KDE Plasma interface is user-friendly and tools like Maui Apps and CoreCtrl simplify hardware and software management.

This release also fixes numerous bugs and stability issues from previous versions, ensuring a reliable and efficient operating system experience.

