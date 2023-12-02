Revolutionary enzyme tackles plastic pollution

Less than 10% of plastic is recycled globally, and nearly half of the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually end up in landfills. Photo: Collected

In 2010, researcher Sintawee Sulaiman embarked upon a journey at the University of Osaka, Japan that would lead to a remarkable discovery in the fight against plastic waste. Assigned to work on an enzyme, LCC (leaf-branch compost cutinase), found in a heap of decaying leaves, Sulaiman aimed to explore its potential in degrading plastic.

BBC reports that her experiment involved exposing plastic packaging to LCC, and the results were astonishing. Overnight, the plastic, specifically PET polymer, exhibited signs of breakdown. PET, a common polymer, consists of tightly joined monomers forming a long molecule.

Enzymes, which evolved to break down the chemical bonds in natural polymers, struggled with plastics due to limited exposure over the decades. Nevertheless, scientists, including Professor Alain Marty and his team at the University of Toulouse, undertook an eight-year endeavour to re-engineer LCC into a proficient PET specialist, now known as LCCICCG.

Describing the enzyme as molecular scissors, Marty outlined its efficiency in dismantling PET polymers into constituent monomers, comparable to disassembling a pearl necklace. The company Carbios, under Marty's guidance, operates a demonstration plant in Clermont-Ferrand, resembling a microbrewery.

The plant processes polyester-rich clothes, transforming them into soft pellets, presenting an alternative to incineration or landfill disposal. Carbios plans to scale up significantly, aiming to open a factory in northeast France by 2025 capable of recycling 50,000 tonnes of PET waste annually.According to BBC, Carbios' unique approach — not aiming to become a recycler but licensing its process to other companies — has garnered support from major brands like Nestle, L'Oréal, and PepsiCo. The challenge lies in the cost, with the recycled chemicals expected to be around 60% more expensive than their petrochemical-derived counterparts.Emmanuel Ladent, Carbios CEO,foresees a reduction in raw material costs as Carbios gains access to more feedstock. Collaborative efforts with big brands and the potential benefits of a future carbon tax position Carbios as a promising player in the fight against plastic pollution.

While other research teams are exploring PET recycling with various enzymes, Carbios stands out, blazing a trail toward scalable solutions. Prof Andy Pickford from the Centre for Enzyme Innovation at the University of Portsmouth applauds Carbios' work, expressing hope that their success will inspire broader adoption of similar practices.

BBC reported that less than 10% of plastic is recycled globally, and nearly half of the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually end up in landfills. Carbios's breakthrough brings a glimmer of hope. As the company turns its attention to plastics with more complex structures, the vision of a better world, fueled by the remarkable enzyme LCC, shows optimism for the future.