Noctua's NH-D15 G2: Ultimate CPU Cooler for gamers and pros

The Noctua NH-D15 is well-known among PC enthusiasts as a top CPU air cooler. The Austrian company has recently released its new version, the NH-D15 G2, which promises better cooling, less noise, and a new design.

The CPU cooler was unveiled at Computex 2024. According to Digitaltrends, it is equipped with NF-A14x25r G2 fans. These 140mm fans use a special material called Sterrox, which is more stable than regular plastics. This helps the fans to be quieter and provides a more efficient cooling system than before.

The NH-D15 G2 has eight heat pipes and new fin stacks that increase the surface area by 20%. Even with its size of 168mm in height and 150mm in width, it fits well with graphics cards in the top PCIe slot of standard setups.

A new Torx-based multi-socket mounting system makes it easier to install and more stable. Noctua offers three versions of the NH-D15 G2: Standard, HBC (High Base Convexity), and LBC (Low Base Convexity).

The standard NH-D15 G2 has a medium base convexity like most Noctua heatsinks. This design ensures optimal performance on AM5 sockets with the included offset mounting and on LGA1700 CPUs using the provided washers or optional contact frames to reduce CPU bending caused by ILM (Independent Loading Mechanism) pressure.

The HBC (High Base Convexity) version is made for LGA1700 processors that are fully pressed or bent from long-term use, ensuring good contact even if the CPU is concave. The LBC (Low Base Convexity) version is designed for flatter CPUs, making good contact on AMD AM5 without needing offset mounting, and on other flat CPUs like AM4, LGA2066, LGA2011, or custom flat heat spreaders.

The NH-D15 G2 cooler is priced at $150.