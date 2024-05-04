New features: Android 15 to bring satellite messaging

In the fast-paced world of technology, anticipation is building as Google prepares to showcase Android 15 at the upcoming Google I/O event this month.

A public beta of Android 15 is now live, and Google has already announced several new features to developers, as reported by Tech Advisor.

While not a complete overhaul, this latest version of the mobile operating system brings several noteworthy features that promise to enhance the user experience. We have listed five new features that are worth getting excited about.

Notification Cooldown

For those overwhelmed by annoying notifications, Android 15 offers a solution with Notification Cooldown. This feature prevents apps from bombarding users with consecutive notifications, providing much-needed relief from digital distractions.

Screen-sharing an app

Users will have the option to share only the app they're using on their screen instead of sharing the entire screen.

This feature was first introduced on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in late 2023. However, it is expected to be available on all Android 15 devices.

Audio equalisation

Another new feature is 'Loudness Control', a system-wide option that monitors and adjusts the volume of the media the user is using to maintain approximately the same volume level.

This feature ensures that users don't experience drastic volume changes when switching between different media. For example, you won't have to worry about listening to a quiet recording and then being startled by a loud advertisement on YouTube.

Screen recording detection

Last but certainly not least, Android 15 introduces screen recording detection, enhancing security by alerting users if their screen is being recorded while using sensitive apps. This safeguard protects against inadvertent data exposure and malicious surveillance.

Satellite messaging

Apple recently introduced a feature allowing certain iPhones to make emergency calls using a satellite connection in remote areas without network coverage.

While Android 15 won't include this feature, users will be able to send messages (SMS and MMS) via satellite. This is beneficial for users who enjoy adventure or spend time in off-grid areas but still want to stay safe. Whether specific hardware will be needed in phones for this feature is uncertain for now, so users will have to wait and see how the service will function.