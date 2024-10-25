Google to bring 7 years of updates to Android phones

Smartphones these days, especially the midrange and the flagship ones, when used with care, last much longer than ever. But to continue using the phone for an extended period of time, you need to get regular operating system upgrades and security patch updates.

However, even a couple of years ago, most smartphone manufacturers refused to provide software support for more than two or three major versions. Although the trend is changing as Apple, Google, and Samsung are stepping up to provide software support for five to seven years, other manufacturers have yet to join the party.

Now, Google's latest program, Longevity GRF (Google Requirement Freeze), aims to change the software update scene of Android smartphones, AndroidAuthority reports.

The Longevity GRF program makes the process easier by allowing vendors like Qualcomm and MediaTek to freeze their software for three Android updates, significantly reducing the engineering costs. The new Longevity GRF program extends support to seven Android OS version updates while costing the vendors only for four years of software update.

Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite is the first chipset included in the program.

There are some requirements under Longevity GRF though. OEMs will need to upgrade the Linux kernel after three years to ensure security compliance, as Google commits to supporting its Linux kernel forks for only four years.

This prevents OEMs from using outdated kernel versions that lack essential security updates. Additionally, Google limits the use of old vendor software on new devices to prevent phones from benefiting from only a few updates in their lifecycle.

Although the program helps extend software updates, it may discourage manufacturers from supporting new hardware features that require vendor software updates. While the program aims to lengthen device lifespans, it may trade off hardware innovation in the process.