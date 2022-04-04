Musk reveals 9.2% stake in Twitter, shares surge 26%

Tech

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

Musk reveals 9.2% stake in Twitter, shares surge 26%

Twitter shares soared 26% in premarket trading after the filing, which comes close on the heels of Musk tweeting that he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
Photo :Hindustan Times
Photo :Hindustan Times

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has built a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, potentially making him the biggest stakeholder in the micro-blogging site.

Twitter shares soared 26% in premarket trading after the filing, which comes close on the heels of Musk tweeting that he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

Shares of other social media firms, including Meta Platforms and Snapchat owner Snap Inc, were also trading higher.

Musk owns 73.5 million Twitter shares, valuing his passive stake in the company at up to $2.9 billion based on the stock's Friday close. The shares are held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, has over 80 million followers on the site since joining in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in regulatory scrutiny.

He, however, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late and has said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles. 

Meanwhile, Musk and Twitter's billionaire co-founder, Jack Dorsey, have had some common ground in terms of dismissing the so-called Web3, a vague term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized. 

Musk is also the founder and CEO of SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company.

World+Biz

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk / Twitter / Twitter Inc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

6h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

5h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

21h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online