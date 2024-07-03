National AI GPT tool GBrain launched

03 July, 2024, 08:50 pm
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak poses for camera during the launching event of National AI GPT tool GBrain on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: TBS
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak poses for camera during the launching event of National AI GPT tool GBrain on Wednesday, 3 July. Photo: TBS

The government launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based national generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) tool called GBrain today (3 July).

Developed through a collaboration between government, private sector, and academia, GBrain initially features three key modules: Constitution GPT, Budget GPT, and Startup GPT.

These modules are designed to respond to relevant questions and execute user requests, including generating articles.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the chief guest at the launching event of the maiden national GPT tool in the capital.

The event was presided over by Bangladesh Computer Council Executive Director Ranjit Kumar and attended by Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division Md Samsul Arefin.

Other notable participants included Kazi Jamil Azhar, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Bangladesh University, and Iqbal Habib, Chairman of Orion Informatics Architect, which powered the tool with technical support from the ICT Division.

In his speech, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the national GPT tool will gradually expand to include more topics such as education, health, and investment.

He also noted that the platform will be hosted by the national data center and will undergo a series of updates to enhance its capacity and user-friendliness.

"We do not want to lag behind in this global progress of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. To achieve that goal, we will create a smart and talented generation rich in human resources skilled in technologies such as AI, data analytics, and machine learning. This smart generation will build our future prosperous, knowledge-based Smart Bangladesh," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

