Federal Bonk Investigations team secures first palce in ‘National Cyber Drill-2021’

ICT

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 09:17 pm

Team Federal Bonk Investigation secured first place in the cyber drill  held online to celebrate the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh and Mujib Centenary

Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Bangladesh Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) organised a two-day "National Cyber ​​Drill-2021" on the occasion of Digital Bangladesh Day.

Team Federal Bonk Investigation secured first place in the cyber drill held online to celebrate the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh and Mujib Centenary, said a press release. 

BitsOverflow and SiliconBits came second and third respectively in the cyber drill held online at this special time to celebrate the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh and Mujib Centenary.

The first, second and third teams have been selected based on the time of answering despite getting the same number of 4265 marks. The cyber drill was attended by about 1650 participants in 360 groups, including various public and private financial institutions, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, university students, and private service providers, the press release added. 

The cyber drill was supported and supervised by the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Digital Security Agency and Bangladesh Computer Council.

Detailed score of cyber drill has been published on the website https://cyberdrill.cirt.gov.bd/scoreboard

