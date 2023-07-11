Exposed citizens' data taken down: CIRT

The government on Sunday (9 July) took down the sensitive data of over 5 crore Bangladeshi citizens' that had been exposed online, said Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT), reports US-based online news outlet TechCrunch.

The exposed data includes personal information such as citizens' full names, phone numbers, email addresses and National Identification (NID) numbers.

CIRT in a recent press release said that it "promptly" addressed the data breach, and "demonstrated its professionalism and expertise by swiftly initiating a thorough investigation into the matter, leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of understanding the extent and impact of the data breach."

According to a report published by TechCrunch, Viktor Markopoulos, a researcher working in Bitcrack Cyber Security, accidentally discovered the leak on 27 June.

Mentioning that the leak includes the personal data of more than 50 million Bangladeshi citizens, Viktor said he informed the Bangladesh e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT) about the data breach.

TechCrunch verified the legitimacy of the leaked data by using a public search tool on the affected government website.

They conducted the search using a portion of leaked data several times, and in all instances, the website confirmed the data of Bangladeshi citizens.

BGD e-GOV CIRT requested to take the following measures to ensure security as well as data protection: