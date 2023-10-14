Cannot allow country to be dumping ground for others' e-waste: Mustafa Jabbar

Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said electronic waste (e-waste) is a major threat to the environment.

Importing old computers, laptops or mobiles from abroad is a major risk to the health of national life, he said.

"We cannot allow the country to be a dumping point for other countries' e-waste. We need to look into how they are entering the country despite being banned and stop their sale," the minister said, while speaking as the chief guest at a function organised by digital technology related journalists' association BIJF on the occasion of World e-Waste Day in Dhaka on Saturday.

Highlighting the need for e-waste management like plastic waste management, Mustafa Jabbar said the concerned should think about utilising the raw materials of e-waste. City corporations should be involved in e-waste management.

"There needs to be research on how to recycle e-waste. E – Industries should be set up on that basis with waste. For this, along with government initiatives, private entrepreneurs should also come forward to play a role," he added.

The minister said the dumping system should be developed through e-waste management. If this is possible, the e-waste spread across the country can be delivered to the designated destination through the post office if needed.

