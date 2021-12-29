‘Hatekhori’ mobile app for learning Bangla now available on Play Store  

Photo: Hatekhori
"Hatekhori" - a mobile app for learning Bangla - is available for download from Google Play Store. 

The Hatekhori app stimulates children's enthusiasm in learning Bangla using animation, graphics, voice and engaging activities, said a press release today (29 December).

According to the media release, another feature of the app is that it can be used by anyone of any age to learn proper Bangla.

Hatekhori offers lessons on the alphabet, how to write, how to spell, how to pronounce, formation of words and sentences.

Photo: Hatekhori
The profound mix of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and speech to text, will enrich your child's language learning experience. Another intriguing feature of the Hatekhori app is that it can be used by anyone of any age to learn proper Bangla.

In this regard, Fida Haq, managing director and CEO of hurjoMukhi Limited said, "The new version of Hatekhori will make it easier for our little ones to learn Bangla."

She added, "Children will be able to learn Bangla in a fun environment while playing. It is good to say that not only children, but people of any age can learn standard Bangla using Hatekhori."

Comments

