Special Branch of police launches 'Hello SB' app

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 09:39 pm

Special Branch (SB) of Bangladesh Police has launched "Hello SB" app to facilitate access to various services including e-passport, MRP, passport renewal and correction.

According to the police, services such as e-passport, MRP, passport renewal and correction, immigration services, dual citizenship, visa issuance and renewal, registration, security clearance, NGO information, adoption, travel, etc can be easily accessed through the mobile application.

The app was formally launched on Wednesday (16 November) at the Special Branch Headquarters, where Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was present as the chief guest, reads a Police HQ press release.

Also, through this app, any unnecessary delay in passport-related work, misbehaviour and unethical proposals by any SB member and misbehaviour and harassment by immigration officers can be reported.

Speaking on the occasion, the police chief said that "Hello SB" app will play an important role in making it easier for people to get a wide variety of services.

The IGP said that with the improvement and development of technology, the use of digital sources is currently increasing in the field of intelligence gathering. In this regard, the IGP emphasised on the use of other sources.

Special Branch Chief Addl IGP Md Monirul Islam also spoke at the launching ceremony.

